Magnetic north is fleeing Canada: Scientists say Earth’s core has flipped the script

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The magnetic north pole is on the move—racing 28 miles a year toward Siberia. What’s driving this polar sprint? A hidden force beneath our feet.
Deep below Earth’s crust, two magnetic giants are locked in battle. Their invisible war is dragging the north pole across the planet.
Molten iron flows at the core of the Earth are reshaping magnetic fields—and possibly navigation as we know it. The map is changing in real time.
Once rooted in Canada’s Arctic, magnetic north is steadily abandoning its historic home. The culprit? A magnetic blob that broke—and shifted power eastward.
The pole isn’t just drifting—it’s being pulled. A magnetic anomaly beneath Siberia is flexing its strength, turning global compasses one degree at a time.
Thanks to decades of satellite data from ESA’s Swarm mission, scientists have tracked every twitch, lurch, and acceleration of the pole’s curious journey.
With the release of the 2025 World Magnetic Model, scientists introduced a high-res map to help us keep up—because the ground beneath your compass is moving.
From ships to smartphones, anything using magnetic guidance must now account for a pole in motion. One bad reading could send you off course.
Will the pole keep drifting? Will it flip? Scientists are modeling possibilities—but even they admit: Earth’s core isn’t giving up its secrets easily.