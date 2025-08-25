Magnetic north is fleeing Canada: Scientists say Earth’s core has flipped the script

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Pole Drift

The magnetic north pole is on the move—racing 28 miles a year toward Siberia. What’s driving this polar sprint? A hidden force beneath our feet.

Magnetic Duel

Deep below Earth’s crust, two magnetic giants are locked in battle. Their invisible war is dragging the north pole across the planet.

Core Secrets

Molten iron flows at the core of the Earth are reshaping magnetic fields—and possibly navigation as we know it. The map is changing in real time.

Canadian Retreat

Once rooted in Canada’s Arctic, magnetic north is steadily abandoning its historic home. The culprit? A magnetic blob that broke—and shifted power eastward.

Siberian Pull

The pole isn’t just drifting—it’s being pulled. A magnetic anomaly beneath Siberia is flexing its strength, turning global compasses one degree at a time.

Swarm Watch

Thanks to decades of satellite data from ESA’s Swarm mission, scientists have tracked every twitch, lurch, and acceleration of the pole’s curious journey.

Model Update

With the release of the 2025 World Magnetic Model, scientists introduced a high-res map to help us keep up—because the ground beneath your compass is moving.

Navigation Alert

From ships to smartphones, anything using magnetic guidance must now account for a pole in motion. One bad reading could send you off course.

Uncertain Future

Will the pole keep drifting? Will it flip? Scientists are modeling possibilities—but even they admit: Earth’s core isn’t giving up its secrets easily.
Related Stories

The B-2 bomber looks like a UFO: But the truth may be stranger New train, old tracks: Why Vande Bharat’s speed varies across India’s network Lalbaugcha Raja: The idol that commands 1.5 million devotees a day 657 dead, 40,000 abducted: The true story darker than Squid Game