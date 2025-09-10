Mars dirt turns into metal—this could be the start of off-world factories

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For the first time, scientists have made iron from Martian soil—hinting at future cities built from the planet itself.
Martian dirt isn’t just dust—it’s a raw material waiting to be forged. And now, we know how.
At 1400°C, Mars simulant melts—and with it, the dream of building colonies without Earthly shipments ignites.
Forget hauling metal to Mars. ISRU tech means astronauts could 3D print structures from the ground beneath them.
This isn’t sci-fi anymore: simulated Martian iron was separated just like on Earth—in droplets and slag.
New research confirms: metallurgical principles still hold beyond Earth. Mars is ready for industry.
A Gale Crater soil mimic, a high-temp oven, and boom—molten iron forms in alien air. It’s happening.
Martian self-reliance just got real. With in-situ metals, the era of interplanetary shipping could end.
What starts on Mars won’t stay there—low-waste metallurgy could reshape Earth’s industry too.