Mars in Gujarat: A remote village may unlock secrets of the Red Planet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In the thorny desert scrub of Matanomadh, scientists have found something unexpected: jarosite, a rare Martian mineral that could turn this remote village into ISRO’s next launchpad — not for rockets, but for Mars research.
Formed 55 million years ago, Matanomadh’s jarosite matches minerals spotted by NASA on Mars. The resemblance is eerie — not just in chemistry, but in the story it tells: of volcanic ash, water, and planetary change.
Matanomadh’s harsh, cracked terrain may be inhospitable for farming — but perfect for testing rovers, drilling tools, and mineral sensors destined for the Red Planet. Earth’s most unlikely test bed just emerged.
Buried in Matanomadh’s clay lies more than iron and sulfur — scientists believe these minerals could preserve ancient organics, offering a terrestrial gateway to search for signs of life on Mars.
While jarosite also exists in Kerala and around the world, only Matanomadh offers the perfect cocktail of isolation, geology, and low human interference — making it a geologist’s Martian dream.
Researchers believe the jarosite here formed when volcanic ash met ancient seawater — a rare, violent fusion that mimics how the same mineral may have formed on a wetter, younger Mars.
With Mangalyaan-2 on ISRO’s horizon, the dusty terrain of Kutch could become mission-critical. Testing Mars tech here might be India’s best bet for a low-cost, high-fidelity planetary rehearsal.
Despite its scientific promise, the site is under threat — waterlogging and nearby coal mining could erase crucial Martian clues before they’re fully studied. Scientists are urging its protection.
Jarosite isn’t just a mineral — it’s a potential life capsule. If these Kutch formations can preserve ancient biosignatures, they may guide where and how we look for life on Mars.