Mars in Gujarat: A remote village may unlock secrets of the Red Planet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Mars in Gujarat

In the thorny desert scrub of Matanomadh, scientists have found something unexpected: jarosite, a rare Martian mineral that could turn this remote village into ISRO’s next launchpad — not for rockets, but for Mars research.

Alien Echoes

Formed 55 million years ago, Matanomadh’s jarosite matches minerals spotted by NASA on Mars. The resemblance is eerie — not just in chemistry, but in the story it tells: of volcanic ash, water, and planetary change.

Red Planet Twin

Matanomadh’s harsh, cracked terrain may be inhospitable for farming — but perfect for testing rovers, drilling tools, and mineral sensors destined for the Red Planet. Earth’s most unlikely test bed just emerged.

Subsoil Secrets

Buried in Matanomadh’s clay lies more than iron and sulfur — scientists believe these minerals could preserve ancient organics, offering a terrestrial gateway to search for signs of life on Mars.

Rare and Remote

While jarosite also exists in Kerala and around the world, only Matanomadh offers the perfect cocktail of isolation, geology, and low human interference — making it a geologist’s Martian dream.

Volcano Meets Ocean

Researchers believe the jarosite here formed when volcanic ash met ancient seawater — a rare, violent fusion that mimics how the same mineral may have formed on a wetter, younger Mars.

Mission Ground Zero

With Mangalyaan-2 on ISRO’s horizon, the dusty terrain of Kutch could become mission-critical. Testing Mars tech here might be India’s best bet for a low-cost, high-fidelity planetary rehearsal.

Geo-Heritage Crisis

Despite its scientific promise, the site is under threat — waterlogging and nearby coal mining could erase crucial Martian clues before they’re fully studied. Scientists are urging its protection.

Blueprint for Life

Jarosite isn’t just a mineral — it’s a potential life capsule. If these Kutch formations can preserve ancient biosignatures, they may guide where and how we look for life on Mars.
Related Stories

600mm, Still Drowning: Why Gurgaon floods worse than cities with five times more rain Europe’s other ancestor: The ancient skull that splits humans from Neanderthals Airport mistake: The hidden forex cost Indians should always avoid Are we the problem? How Earth might be preparing to evolve past us