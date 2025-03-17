'Massive galaxies in hiding': Why these red discs are shocking astrophysicists

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Astrophysicists uncover massive, red, dust-packed galaxies—Ultra-red Flattened Objects—that remained invisible until James Webb’s powerful infrared vision.
Unlike anything Hubble ever saw, these galaxies lurk nearby in cosmic terms—huge, red, and camouflaged by thick layers of dust that block visible light.
James Webb Telescope spots 56 dusty galaxies invisible to older telescopes, thanks to its ability to see in infrared and cut through cosmic dust.
UFO galaxies hold 50 times more dust than the Milky Way, veiling them in a cosmic fog that hides their true size and shape.
Though totally veiled in dust, these galaxies are shaped like regular disks—much like our Milky Way—revealed through advanced computer simulations and modeling.
Astrophysicists are puzzled—how did these galaxies gather so much dust? The mystery deepens as scientists debate what fuels such extreme cosmic environments.
Despite their dusty cloaks, UFO galaxies resemble the Milky Way in size and structure—massive, rotating disks filled with the raw material for stars and planets.
Studying these galaxies could unlock secrets about how galaxies grow, evolve, and form stars, potentially rewriting what we know about cosmic history.
Closer than thought, these UFOs challenge the belief that only distant galaxies remain undiscovered—reminding scientists there’s much more to find right in our cosmic backyard.
