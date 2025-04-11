'Mechanic to mega star': 9 reasons Ajith’s ₹350 crore life is the ultimate plot twist

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Humble Beginnings

Worth Rs 350 crore, Ajith started as a school dropout and garage mechanic. From fixing engines to fashion sales, his early path was winding—but it ultimately led to stardom via modeling gigs.

Racing Legend

Few know Ajith is a certified Formula 2 racer. He once chased the track with the same intensity as the camera—until a brutal injury rewrote his journey.

Grey Revolution

His salt-and-pepper look wasn’t a style—it was a statement. Ajith made grey heroic, breaking the youth-obsessed mold of South Indian cinema.

Silent Debut

Before the fame, he showed up in a 1990 film as a child dragging a bicycle. A quiet beginning for someone who would later shake the industry.

Voiced by Vikram

In his early films, Ajith’s Tamil was dubbed by another now-iconic star—Chiyaan Vikram. A hidden collaboration between future giants of Kollywood.

Unbreakable Spirit

After spinal surgery left him nearly paralyzed, Ajith walked from Chennai to Tirupati in devotion—a physical and spiritual triumph over pain.

No Fan Clubs

Ajith disbanded his fan clubs, urging followers to live real lives, not virtual rivalries. For him, decency ranked above stardom.

Silent Victory

In Vaali, Ajith won a Filmfare Award for a role without a single spoken word. His portrayal of a deaf-mute twin proved that silence can roar.

Sky Explorer

Beyond film and racing, Ajith’s hobbies include flying planes and snapping portraits. With a pilot license and camera in hand, he’s always chasing new perspectives.
