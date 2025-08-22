Mercator map cancelled: Why Africa says “don’t find us” anymore

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Africa Shrunk

On most world maps, Africa looks modest—smaller than Greenland. In reality? It’s 14 times bigger. This cartographic lie has shaped minds for centuries.

Colonial Cartography

The Mercator map wasn’t just a sailor’s tool—it was an empire’s weapon. By enlarging Europe and shrinking the Global South, it quietly justified conquest.

Greenland Hoax

Greenland appears the same size as Africa on many maps. But Africa can fit 14 Greenlands. Why have we been taught a lie this blatant?

TV Called It

A 2001 episode of The West Wing mocked the Mercator map’s bias. Twenty years later, the African Union wants the world to take that satire seriously.

Classroom Misdirection

In 2017, Boston schools switched to the Peters projection. Why? Because teaching kids with a distorted world map isn't education—it’s indoctrination.

Map, Not Neutral

Most of us think maps are facts. But the Mercator map is a worldview—one that inflates power and deflates continents that were colonized.

Equal Earth Rising

The African Union is endorsing the Equal Earth map—a 2018 projection that restores proportionality, geography, and dignity to distorted continents.

Design or Domination?

Mercator’s grid helped sailors in the 1500s. Today, it helps uphold outdated hierarchies. Critics say it’s time we updated the map—and the mindset.

Reclaiming Scale

Africa isn't just geographically massive—it’s rich, young, and rising. Changing the map isn’t cosmetic. It’s reclaiming visibility, influence, and truth.
Related Stories

Truck driver earns ₹18 lakh/month: Outsmarts MBAs with roadside vlogs Office work hits different after 40: Here’s what’s really happening No mother, no problem? Inside China’s artificial womb experiment No other country’s doing this: inside China’s radical school reform