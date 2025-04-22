'Mercury in the pyramid': Why scientists can’t explain this 1,800-year-old secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In 2015, archaeologist Sergio Gómez found shimmering pools of toxic liquid mercury hidden in a sealed tunnel beneath the Temple of Quetzalcoatl, igniting wild theories worldwide.
Reflective and rare, mercury may have symbolized water’s divine gateway in Mesoamerican beliefs—used as a spiritual mirror into the underworld.
Beside the mercury, researchers uncovered massive mica sheets—an insulating mineral—fueling modern theories of an ancient energy device or power plant.
Mercury doesn’t exist in liquid form naturally. The ancient civilization had to extract it from cinnabar using deadly methods, showcasing advanced chemical knowledge.
Fringe theorists now claim the mica and mercury combo resembles a “capacitor-like” system—possibly generating electricity centuries before Edison’s era.
Despite elaborate rituals, no ruler’s tomb has been found. The absence only deepens the enigma: was this no tomb at all—but a machine?
Mica deposits are found thousands of miles away in Brazil, raising questions about how and why Teotihuacan’s builders sourced this far-off material.
Only one other pyramid—China’s Qin mausoleum—has similar mercury “rivers,” suggesting an ancient global knowledge that modern science still can’t explain.
A decade after the mercury discovery, viral videos and fresh speculation have revived interest in Teotihuacan, turning this ancient structure into a modern mystery magnet.