Meta’s Money Bomb: Why one job offer can make you filthy rich overnight.

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Meta is dangling up to $1.5B for elite AI hires—more than some sports stars earn in a lifetime.
Poached Apple AI chief? $250M. First year alone: $100M+. Rivals are fuming.
ASIC and SoC engineers now rake in $240K–$480K before bonuses send it sky-high.
PhD-level AI scientists pocket $10M–$100M—with stock sweeteners worth more than mansions.
Top coders get CEO-level pay—$480K base, plus equity that triples the haul.
Bonuses hit eight figures for rare AI specialists; one “yes” is like winning the lottery.
Senior AI scientists clear $581K base—then double it with Meta’s bonus blitz.
Hardware talent for data centers scores multi-million packages to keep Meta’s AI humming.
One PhD, one offer—hello nine-figure deal and a lifetime of financial freedom.