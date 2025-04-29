'Methanol Mystery': James Webb's new discovery could rewrite our cosmic origins

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Frozen Relics

Using JWST, scientists probed Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs), icy bodies older than Earth, to study the chemical conditions that existed in the early solar system.

Methanol Clues

JWST detected methanol, a simple organic molecule, on distant TNOs — a possible building block of life, preserved like a time capsule from our solar system’s birth.

Surface Destruction

TNOs closer to the Sun showed methanol depletion on their surfaces, broken down by intense solar radiation over billions of years.

Hidden Reserves

While surface methanol eroded, subsurface layers on TNOs preserved richer methanol stores, protected from solar assault and holding secrets of early chemistry.

Icy Pioneers

The research focused on “cold-classical” TNOs — ancient objects that have barely moved since formation, making them pristine windows into solar system history.

Unexpected Patterns

Surprisingly, TNOs farther from the Sun had weaker methanol signals, revealing that chemical evolution varies drastically across the outer solar system.

Solar Chemistry

The study suggests solar irradiation is a key player in reshaping TNO chemistry, gradually transforming simple molecules into more complex organics.

Roadmap to Origins

Findings on TNO methanol offer vital clues for interpreting JWST data on Neptune Trojans, Centaurs, and other remote celestial bodies.

Fuel for Curiosity

Beyond science, the quest to trace methanol’s story inspires new generations to dream bigger about space, life’s origins, and our place in the cosmos.

