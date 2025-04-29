'Methanol Mystery': James Webb's new discovery could rewrite our cosmic origins

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Using JWST, scientists probed Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs), icy bodies older than Earth, to study the chemical conditions that existed in the early solar system.
JWST detected methanol, a simple organic molecule, on distant TNOs — a possible building block of life, preserved like a time capsule from our solar system’s birth.
TNOs closer to the Sun showed methanol depletion on their surfaces, broken down by intense solar radiation over billions of years.
While surface methanol eroded, subsurface layers on TNOs preserved richer methanol stores, protected from solar assault and holding secrets of early chemistry.
The research focused on “cold-classical” TNOs — ancient objects that have barely moved since formation, making them pristine windows into solar system history.
Surprisingly, TNOs farther from the Sun had weaker methanol signals, revealing that chemical evolution varies drastically across the outer solar system.
The study suggests solar irradiation is a key player in reshaping TNO chemistry, gradually transforming simple molecules into more complex organics.
Findings on TNO methanol offer vital clues for interpreting JWST data on Neptune Trojans, Centaurs, and other remote celestial bodies.
Beyond science, the quest to trace methanol’s story inspires new generations to dream bigger about space, life’s origins, and our place in the cosmos.
