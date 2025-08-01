Microsoft study: These 35 jobs may soon be handled by AI Chatbots

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
You won’t hear the crash—just silence. Interpreters, editors, and even political scientists are seeing their roles quietly dissolve under AI's soft, creeping takeover of tasks once thought too human.
What do radio DJs, ticket agents, and travel clerks have in common? Their job functions now live inside a chatbot’s UI, replaced not by robots with arms—but by text boxes that never sleep.
Telemarketers and service reps beware: AI isn’t coming for your job; it’s already rehearsed your script, mastered your pitch, and doesn’t need a lunch break.
From novelists to news analysts, Microsoft’s study suggests the pen is now digital, dispassionate, and automated. Creativity is still human—but is the market?
Even ivory towers aren’t safe. Postsecondary business and economics teachers are being named among those AI can imitate best—raising questions about expertise, access, and authority.
Proofreaders, copy markers, and technical writers are finding out that perfection isn’t their monopoly anymore. AI doesn’t tire, and it certainly doesn’t miss a comma.
Data scientists—once heralded as the future—now share the stage with models that analyze faster, explain clearer, and never blink. The torch might be passing back to machines.
Floor sanders, roofers, dredge operators—still firmly in the analog age. Microsoft’s study finds their jobs safest from AI, perhaps proving that sweat is still one thing algorithms can’t simulate.
Models, announcers, and promoters: AI isn’t just behind the scenes anymore. It’s photogenic, perfectly voiced, and never ages. The entertainment mirror is starting to glitch.