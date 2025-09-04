Middle Class Wins: GST slash makes these things cheaper, better for you. Read on

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Kitchen Relief

Staples like roti, paneer, and namkeen now taxed at just 5%, meaning every grocery run costs less—no coupon codes, no schemes, just cold, hard tax reform hitting where it matters.

Budget Wheels

From Swifts to Splendors, middle-class rides just got real. GST drop to 18% slashes prices by up to ₹58,000—timed perfectly for festive upgrades.

Policy Perks

Health insurance premiums now come GST-free. That’s an automatic 18% cut on protection costs for families already battling inflation and rising medical bills.

Life Unloaded

GST on term, ULIP, and endowment plans? Gone. This move rewrites personal finance math for millions investing in long-term security.

Form Freedom

No more late nights wrestling with returns. Pre-filled forms and faster refunds mean self-employed pros and small businesses can finally breathe easy.

Gadget Gains

TVs, fans, washing machines—many everyday electronics are now taxed less. It’s not a sale—it’s the government’s push for digital dignity at home.

Small Biz Boost

Lower tax, simpler rules, and fewer bottlenecks help MSMEs scale—creating jobs, driving down costs, and bringing the middle class better, cheaper goods.

Expense Drop

From groceries to grooming kits, GST cuts across categories mean slimmer bills—and fatter wallets for India’s salaried and saving classes.

Rate Reset

No more 12%, 28%, or 18+cess puzzles. It’s 5%, 18%, or 40% now—clean, simple slabs that finally let middle-class households plan with clarity.
