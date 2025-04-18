'Milky Way has a twin': JWST finds fully formed galaxy 1 billion years after Big Bang

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cosmic twin

Zhúlóng, a spiral galaxy spotted by JWST, mirrors the Milky Way—despite forming just 1 billion years after the Big Bang.

Ancient spiral

Complete with sweeping arms and a dense star bulge, Zhúlóng’s structure defies what we expect from galaxies in the early universe.

Representative pic

Size shock

At 60,000 light-years across and weighing 100 billion solar masses, Zhúlóng rivals modern galaxies in scale and complexity.

Representative pic

Fast forward

Galaxies were thought to evolve slowly, but Zhúlóng’s rapid development throws cosmic timelines into question.

Representative pic

Model mismatch

The discovery challenges the dominant Lambda-CDM model, which assumes galaxies form over billions of years via mergers.

Representative pic

Theory tension

Researchers now wonder if existing models are incomplete—or if early galaxies grew via unknown mechanisms like rapid gas cooling.

Representative pic

Element clue

Future tests will measure Zhúlóng’s metallicity, revealing how many star generations have lived and died within its disk.

Black hole?

Astronomers will also look for a central black hole, which could explain the galaxy’s unexpected structural maturity.

Rethink time

Zhúlóng isn’t just a discovery—it’s a cosmic curveball forcing scientists to rewrite how galaxies grow in the early universe.
Related Stories

'India’s desert is turning green': Thar stuns scientists with 38% vegetation spike Narayana Murthy’s infant heir earns more than CEOs in one year '80,000 years in 1 week': NASA simulates lunar history to unlock Moon’s water secret 'Nature’s biggest secret': Earth’s largest waterfall is hiding beneath the Ocean