Missiles, drones, no match? Inside India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Shield Rising

India’s ambitious Mission Sudarshan Chakra promises a homegrown Iron Dome by 2035—one that doesn’t just defend cities, but blankets borders and skies with multi-tier, 360° protection.

Representative pic

Dome Doctrine

Following the S-400’s gaps and global drone threats, India’s military shifts gears—from imported armor to indigenous agility. The result: a bold pivot to self-reliant aerial defense.

Representative pic

Layered Lightning

Not just one wall, but many—India’s new defense shield will intercept everything from drones to cruise missiles, using layered missile tiers that talk to each other in real-time.

Representative pic

Interceptor Nation

Mission Sudarshan Chakra will make India one of the few countries designing its own rapid-response interceptors—custom-built to hit threats before they hit back.

Representative pic

Radar Renaissance

Indian scientists are racing to build next-gen radars capable of scanning 360°, tracking swarms, and reacting within seconds—technology that could rival the world’s best.

Representative pic

Iron Intent

Like Israel’s Iron Dome, this mission isn’t just military—it’s psychological. It aims to give 1.4 billion citizens confidence that the homeland is shielded against unseen skies.

Code Indigenous

Every line of code, every missile part, every radar pulse—designed and built in India. It’s not just about security—it’s about sovereignty in the digital battlefield.

Representative pic

Sky Mesh

The system will be a massive network—fusing satellites, ground stations, mobile units, and AI-based threat detection to create a national sky shield woven with tech.

Representative pic

2035 Countdown

The mission has a deadline. A decade to build an anti-air net from scratch. Experts call it one of the most ambitious defense tech sprints India has ever attempted.

Representative pic
Related Stories

The Viral Death That Wasn’t: Inside the orca attack hoax fooling millions Bites, Fines, Cameras: The stray dog war heats up in Delhi From Minus 269°C to Fusion Heat: China’s metal that bends but won’t break Meta’s Money Bomb: Why one job offer can make you filthy rich overnight.