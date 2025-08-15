Missiles, drones, no match? Inside India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
India’s ambitious Mission Sudarshan Chakra promises a homegrown Iron Dome by 2035—one that doesn’t just defend cities, but blankets borders and skies with multi-tier, 360° protection.
Following the S-400’s gaps and global drone threats, India’s military shifts gears—from imported armor to indigenous agility. The result: a bold pivot to self-reliant aerial defense.
Not just one wall, but many—India’s new defense shield will intercept everything from drones to cruise missiles, using layered missile tiers that talk to each other in real-time.
Mission Sudarshan Chakra will make India one of the few countries designing its own rapid-response interceptors—custom-built to hit threats before they hit back.
Indian scientists are racing to build next-gen radars capable of scanning 360°, tracking swarms, and reacting within seconds—technology that could rival the world’s best.
Like Israel’s Iron Dome, this mission isn’t just military—it’s psychological. It aims to give 1.4 billion citizens confidence that the homeland is shielded against unseen skies.
Every line of code, every missile part, every radar pulse—designed and built in India. It’s not just about security—it’s about sovereignty in the digital battlefield.
The system will be a massive network—fusing satellites, ground stations, mobile units, and AI-based threat detection to create a national sky shield woven with tech.
The mission has a deadline. A decade to build an anti-air net from scratch. Experts call it one of the most ambitious defense tech sprints India has ever attempted.
