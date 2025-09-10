MIT’s 40-minute mystery hints at hidden magnetism beneath the Moon’s surface

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
An ancient asteroid might've delivered more than a crater—new research says it briefly supercharged the Moon’s weak magnetic field, altering its surface forever in just 40 minutes.
The Moon’s magnetic hotspots aren’t random—they cluster on the far side, near the south pole, where access is limited and mysteries are stacked like geological time bombs.
Apollo astronauts brought home rocks that whispered of a vanished force field. Now, MIT scientists think they’ve decoded the ghostly magnetic echoes embedded in each grain.
Forget dynamos. One massive hit may have sent a burst of plasma racing across the Moon, flipping its magnetism like a switch and leaving a geophysical fingerprint still detectable today.
Simulations show that lunar rocks captured a fleeting magnetic surge—like a tape recording of a cosmic moment—preserved in stone since the solar system’s youth.
Seismic waves from the impact didn’t just shake the Moon—they likely aligned the rocks’ electrons like compass needles in a storm, locking in a one-time-only magnetic event.
The Moon’s near side holds a massive scar—the Imbrium basin. But it’s the opposite side where magnetism spikes, suggesting the real story is written in the far side’s silence.
The Moon’s strongest magnetic imprint may have lasted less than an hour—just long enough to etch its memory into rock, and long enough to rewrite decades of lunar science.
NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions might confirm the theory: if rocks near the lunar south pole match simulation predictions, this decades-old mystery could finally be closed.
