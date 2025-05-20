'Monster tsunami alert': A 1,000-foot wall of water could be headed for US shores

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Forget the gentle rise of storm surges—mega-tsunamis can arrive as a 1,000-foot vertical wall of water, smashing coastlines at jet speed. And unlike quake-born tsunamis, these beasts are born from collapse and chaos.
A single landslide from La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano could hurl 120 cubic miles of rock into the Atlantic—unleashing a 2,000-foot wave near impact and a 150-foot surge across the East Coast, scientists warn.
In 1958, Alaska's Lituya Bay saw the tallest wave in recorded history—1,719 feet high. Triggered by a landslide, it stripped mountainsides bare and tossed boats above treetops. That threat isn’t past—it's growing.
Melting glaciers in Alaska are destabilizing mountain slopes. Experts say another mega-tsunami could strike if a chunk of Barry Arm crashes into Harriman Fjord—an event they call “increasingly likely.”
Hawaii once faced a 1,000-foot wave that left sea fossils stranded on mountain peaks. This wasn’t myth—it was the aftermath of a volcanic collapse. With active lava flows today, the risk is far from over.
A 20-mile chunk of Oʻahu once fell into the Pacific, creating 300-foot waves and rewriting coastlines. That scar, the Nuʻuanu Slide, is visible even today—quietly reminding geologists that it could happen again.
In 1700, a mega-quake hit the Cascadia Subduction Zone, unleashing a tsunami so fierce it wiped out entire villages and was recorded in Japan. Scientists now put the odds of a repeat at 37% in the next 50 years.
When Cascadia last shifted, it drowned entire forests. The skeletal remains of sunken trees—ghost forests—still stand as eerie proof of what’s possible when the Earth moves beneath the sea.
Unlike tsunami waves from far-off earthquakes, mega-tsunamis can arrive in minutes. No sirens. No alerts. Just the roar of earth, rock, and water—reminding us that not all disasters come with warnings.
