'Moon Dust to megawatts': Wild new tech may power cities beyond Earth

Moondust Power

Scientists used simulated lunar regolith to create solar cells—an idea that could slash Earth-based payloads and enable energy independence for Moon missions, per Device journal.

Space Shift

Traditional solar panels reach 40% efficiency but require heavy, expensive materials. Researcher Felix Lang notes they come with a hefty cost in space missions.

Lunar Glass

By melting anorthositic Moon dust into moonglass, Lang’s team created a substrate for solar panels. This innovation could reduce launch mass by 99.4%—a potential game-changer.

Solar Alchemy

Pairing perovskite with moonglass, researchers created ultra-light, energy-rich solar cells. They produce 100x more energy per gram than Earth-based systems.

Radiation Shield

Unlike conventional glass, moonglass is already brown-tinted from Moon dust impurities—helping it resist space radiation and avoid the darkening that ruins traditional cells.

Vacuum Hurdle

Perovskite processing solvents may not work on the Moon. Researchers face tough chemistry challenges but aim to test fixes in an upcoming demo mission.

Gravity Factor

Moon’s lower gravity may alter how moonglass forms. Its impact on transparency and structure remains a wild card as fabrication tech evolves.

Extreme Heat

Temperature swings from +100°C to -170°C could threaten long-term cell stability. Yet, scientists believe moonglass offers a tough, adaptive material.

Off-World Ready

Lang envisions lunar cities powered by native dust. “We can now turn it into solar cells,” he says—unlocking a cleaner, leaner path to off-Earth infrastructure.

