'Moon meets Mars, Venus rises bright': A planetary parade unfolds in May. The full list

On May 3, Mars, the crescent moon, and the Beehive Cluster create a rare cosmic tableau in the western sky—Mars glows red as ancient stars shimmer in the background.
The Eta Aquariids peak May 5–6, with glowing meteors streaking from Halley’s Comet debris. With a dark sky, expect 20 fiery flashes an hour from a comet last seen in 1986.
May 6 marks Saturn’s equinox—its rings tilt edge-on and nearly disappear. Even through a telescope, the iconic giant turns ghostly in this once-in-15-years spectacle.
Messier 5 lights up the sky on May 11—a dense sphere of 100,000+ stars, older than Earth, glittering like cosmic sand in your telescope’s view.
The Flower Moon rises May 12, but as a micromoon, it’s smaller, gentler, and distant—perfect for moody photos and reflective nights beneath a pale lunar glow.
On May 22, a crescent moon sidles close to Saturn in the pre-dawn sky. Just 2.5° apart, it’s a stunning sight through binoculars—no advanced optics needed.
May 26 brings a new moon and the best night for deep-sky hunting. Galaxies, nebulae, and star clusters emerge as light pollution takes a back seat.
On May 28, Messier 4—the nearest globular cluster—glows beside Antares. With even a modest scope, this ancient stellar beehive reveals cosmic fossils in motion.
May 31 crowns Venus as queen of the dawn sky. At peak elongation, the Morning Star shines high and bright—an unmissable beacon before sunrise.