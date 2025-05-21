Moon, Venus, Saturn align: The celestial trio you’ll only catch this week

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
For three straight mornings—May 22, 23, and 24—India’s eastern sky lights up at 4:45 AM. Venus, Saturn, and the Moon form a rare dawn parade that rewards those who rise before the rest of the world.
May 20 marks the Moon’s last quarter phase (5:28 PM IST), revealing crater shadows in razor-sharp relief. It’s the most underrated night for telescope lovers—and the clearest window into lunar geology.
On May 22, the Moon swings just 3° from Saturn, creating a perfectly spaced celestial duet. With Venus glimmering just below, the scene is like a cosmic haiku—brief, balanced, beautiful.
The next morning, May 23, the Moon and Venus slide within 4° of each other. But it’s Earthshine—the soft blue glow on the Moon’s dark side—that steals the show, visible only with binoculars or sharp eyes.
May 24 offers the week’s final act: the crescent Moon, Venus hugging the horizon, and Saturn above. It’s a triple-tier panorama best seen from rooftops, fields, or anywhere with a clear eastern view.
This Saturday’s sliver-thin Moon is the “old Moon in the new Moon’s arms”—a poetic name for the soft, pre-dawn arc glowing low in the east. A last glimpse before the Moon turns new and vanishes.
Corvus, the crow-shaped constellation, lurks southwest of Spica all week. It doesn’t look like a bird, but skywatchers who “arc to Arcturus” and “spike to Spica” will find it—an overlooked star cluster finally in view.
This isn’t a telescope-only event. A phone camera, a clear sky, and a little timing are enough to snap the Moon-Venus-Saturn trio against the glowing gradient of dawn.
Set your clock for 4:30–5:15 AM IST. That’s your window for witnessing one of 2025’s rarest and most delicate cosmic alignments. Sleep can wait. The sky won’t.
