Moon, Venus, Saturn align: The celestial trio you’ll only catch this week

4:45 Alarm

For three straight mornings—May 22, 23, and 24—India’s eastern sky lights up at 4:45 AM. Venus, Saturn, and the Moon form a rare dawn parade that rewards those who rise before the rest of the world.

Lunar Edge

May 20 marks the Moon’s last quarter phase (5:28 PM IST), revealing crater shadows in razor-sharp relief. It’s the most underrated night for telescope lovers—and the clearest window into lunar geology.

3° Encounter

On May 22, the Moon swings just 3° from Saturn, creating a perfectly spaced celestial duet. With Venus glimmering just below, the scene is like a cosmic haiku—brief, balanced, beautiful.

Glow Below

The next morning, May 23, the Moon and Venus slide within 4° of each other. But it’s Earthshine—the soft blue glow on the Moon’s dark side—that steals the show, visible only with binoculars or sharp eyes.

Dawn Trio

May 24 offers the week’s final act: the crescent Moon, Venus hugging the horizon, and Saturn above. It’s a triple-tier panorama best seen from rooftops, fields, or anywhere with a clear eastern view.

Old Moon Glows

This Saturday’s sliver-thin Moon is the “old Moon in the new Moon’s arms”—a poetic name for the soft, pre-dawn arc glowing low in the east. A last glimpse before the Moon turns new and vanishes.

Crow Spotting

Corvus, the crow-shaped constellation, lurks southwest of Spica all week. It doesn’t look like a bird, but skywatchers who “arc to Arcturus” and “spike to Spica” will find it—an overlooked star cluster finally in view.

No Filter Needed

This isn’t a telescope-only event. A phone camera, a clear sky, and a little timing are enough to snap the Moon-Venus-Saturn trio against the glowing gradient of dawn.

India’s Stargazing Slot

Set your clock for 4:30–5:15 AM IST. That’s your window for witnessing one of 2025’s rarest and most delicate cosmic alignments. Sleep can wait. The sky won’t.

