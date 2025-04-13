'Moon's quiet side': How British satellites may hear the Universe’s first whisper

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The Moon’s far side is radio-quiet—shielded from Earth’s noise. It may be the only place quiet enough to hear echoes from the dawn of time.
Representative pic
Before stars, before galaxies—just hydrogen and silence. Blue Skies Space wants to tune into that untouched moment after the Big Bang.
Representative pic
Tiny but mighty, these low-cost CubeSats will orbit the Moon, scanning ancient radio waves with tech smaller than a shoebox.
Representative pic
Europe’s Moonlight program will anchor these satellites, giving them real-time communication and precise navigation on the Moon’s edge.
Representative pic
The early universe was filled with neutral hydrogen. If detected, its radio whisper could tell us how cosmic structure first emerged.
Representative pic
Earth is too loud. Radio signals from early space are drowned in our tech chatter. The Moon offers the silence science desperately needs.
Representative pic
Future plans include building giant mesh telescopes in lunar craters—robotic systems will weave observatories into the Moon’s geology.
Representative pic
Projects like NASA’s LuSEE-Night and ROLSES-1 are aligned with this mission—separate teams racing toward the same deep-space goal.
Representative pic
With Italy’s backing, Blue Skies Space could help crack one of cosmology’s hardest questions—what was the universe like before light?
Representative pic