Move to Goa? New study links coastal living to longer life

New research suggests coastal dwellers live a full year longer than the average person. The sea breeze isn’t just calming—it might actually keep you alive longer.
It sounds peaceful, but living near inland waters in urban areas could shorten your lifespan. The culprit? Pollution, poverty, and limited access to nature’s real perks.
Not all water views are equal. The study found coastal blue spaces extend life, while urban rivers and lakes may quietly chip away at it.
Want to live longer? You might need to pay more. Researchers note that coastal residents often have higher socioeconomic status—a factor that likely plays a silent role in longevity.
Coastal areas enjoy fewer extremes—less brutal heat, less biting cold. That gentle climate may be a key reason your heart, lungs, and sanity fare better by the sea.
Crowded city life near inland water offers none of the coastal health gains. Instead, you’re more likely to face pollution, stress, and a shorter clock.
The science is stacking up: natural settings improve mental and physical health. Add fresh salt air, and you’ve got a prescription for longer living—no meds required.
More opportunities for movement—beach walks, sea swims, outdoor time—may explain why coastal living keeps the body younger and the mind sharper.
Scientists expected all blue spaces to help. Instead, they found a clear split: the coast heals, but inland water in cities may harm. Geography might literally be destiny.