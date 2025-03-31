‘Moving in reverse’: Earth’s deepest layer just started spinning the wrong way

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Earth’s inner core has reversed its rotation relative to the surface, scientists confirm in Nature Geoscience.
Long thought to spin faster than Earth’s surface, the core slowed after 2010—and now moves in reverse.
Decades of quake and nuclear test data showed unmistakable signals of this dramatic inner shift.
USC geophysicist John Vidale spotted the reversal in repeating earthquake waves—then found dozens more.
The inner core, as big as the Moon, interacts with the liquid outer core, helping power Earth’s magnetic field.
The reversal slightly alters day length by milliseconds—too tiny to feel, but critical to understand.
Seismic waves suggest the core’s outer layer may be deforming, hinting it’s not as solid as once thought.
Core dynamics could influence future magnetic reversals, field strength, and geologic activity.
Earth’s core may be deforming, adapting, and evolving—reshaping how we see our planet’s inner engine.