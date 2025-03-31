‘Moving in reverse’: Earth’s deepest layer just started spinning the wrong way

Core Reversal

Earth’s inner core has reversed its rotation relative to the surface, scientists confirm in Nature Geoscience.

Deep Disruption

Long thought to spin faster than Earth’s surface, the core slowed after 2010—and now moves in reverse.

Seismic Proof

Decades of quake and nuclear test data showed unmistakable signals of this dramatic inner shift.

Vidale’s Clue

USC geophysicist John Vidale spotted the reversal in repeating earthquake waves—then found dozens more.

Moon-Sized Dynamo

The inner core, as big as the Moon, interacts with the liquid outer core, helping power Earth’s magnetic field.

Invisible Impact

The reversal slightly alters day length by milliseconds—too tiny to feel, but critical to understand.

Shifting Boundaries

Seismic waves suggest the core’s outer layer may be deforming, hinting it’s not as solid as once thought.

Magnetic Implications

Core dynamics could influence future magnetic reversals, field strength, and geologic activity.

Planetary Puzzle

Earth’s core may be deforming, adapting, and evolving—reshaping how we see our planet’s inner engine.

