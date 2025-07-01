Mukesh Ambani’s boldest bet yet: Why markets is watching Jio BlackRock closely

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Jio Financial’s meteoric rise—from ₹40 crore to ₹800 crore in revenue—signals a full-blown assault on India’s financial services sector, with every legacy player now in the blast radius.
In just four months, Jio Financial’s stock surged 55%, with its P/E ratio ballooning to 127x—triggering speculation that this isn’t just a rally, it’s the start of a financial shake-up.
With approvals for broking, advisory, and mutual funds, Jio BlackRock is poised to undercut India’s entire investment industry with the same aggressive pricing that broke telecom.
Jio isn’t chasing the elite. It’s gunning for the masses—low-fee, high-volume plays across payments, lending, and index funds, threatening every incumbent from ICICI to Zerodha.
By tapping into BlackRock’s $1.6 billion Aladdin platform, Jio is prepping robo-advisory tools that could flatten India’s high-fee advisory model with algorithmic precision.
With its newly approved stockbroking license, Jio BlackRock enters India’s most crowded battlefield—discount broking—with tech, scale, and pricing power few can match.
Betting big on low-cost, passive investing, Jio BlackRock could pull millions into index funds—but India’s active fund managers are unlikely to go down without a fight.
With global veterans unfamiliar with Indian markets at the helm, Jio’s robo-driven strategies could falter unless adapted fast to India’s volatile and nuanced equity terrain.
Jio’s history shows what comes next—undercut, dominate, consolidate. If finance follows telecom, India may soon face a new kind of financial duopoly.