‘Mumbai’s ₹16 lakh secret’: Why one shop earns more than a CEO’s salary each month

Sohail Khan leased a Bandra shop at ₹1,310/sq ft, showing how fame and location fuse into jaw-dropping rents—more than ₹16 lakh monthly for a 1,290 sq ft retail gem.
In Mumbai, high-street retail hits ₹1,000/sq ft/month. A 500 sq ft shop on Linking Road? That’s ₹5 lakh monthly—proof that location is money in India’s financial capital.
Bengaluru’s Brigade Road sees rents up to ₹250/sq ft, driven by tech firms and cafés. According to Knight Frank, high demand is reshaping urban retail dynamics in India’s tech hub.
Grade-A office spaces in MMR command ₹140/sq ft/month, with 2024 data showing 20% YoY growth. CBRE reports institutional investors flocking to these cash-rich urban cores.
With 6–12% rental yields, commercial properties far outshine residential ones. Savvy investors chase this stability in an economy where 2–4% just won’t cut it anymore.
Long-term commercial leases mean predictable income. JLL India notes that corporate tenants sign for 5–9 years—minimizing vacancy and maximizing peace of mind.
India’s GDP growth and urban sprawl feed the appetite for retail and office spaces. NAREDCO projects over 100 million sq ft demand in Grade-A offices by 2026.
Commercial deals are complex and pricey. If a tenant leaves, downtime can drain cash flow. Knight Frank flags vacancy risk as a key challenge for novice investors.
Retail rents in cities like Pune and Delhi rose 20% in 2024. Cushman & Wakefield reports a bullish outlook for 2025, as metro infrastructure fuels investment hotspots.