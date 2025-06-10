Murder on Honeymoon: Did Sonam Raghuvanshi kill Raja for love and ₹9 lakh?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Just days into their honeymoon, Raja Raghuvanshi was dead in the Meghalaya hills. His wife Sonam now stands accused—alongside her alleged lover—in what police call a cold, calculated plot cloaked as a getaway.
Raj Kushwaha wasn’t just a jealous outsider—he was Sonam’s colleague, a trusted employee of her family business, and allegedly, her secret co-conspirator from the start.
Even as Raja’s body returned home, Kushwaha reportedly stood with Sonam’s grieving father during the funeral, wearing sorrow like a mask—hiding a crime he allegedly orchestrated.
According to police, Sonam may have shared live location data with the killers during the trip—guiding them to the remote murder site as if she were handing over a target.
Kushwaha stayed back in Indore, even making appearances at Sonam’s house while the couple was "missing"—a move police say was crafted to build the perfect alibi.
Three hired hands—Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—traveled across states to ambush Raja in Meghalaya. Police say their journey was tracked from Guwahati to the crime scene.
A local guide spotted Sonam walking behind Raja and the three killers before the murder. A dao—an unusual weapon in that area—was found, hinting it may have been brought from elsewhere, possibly Guwahati.
Raja’s mother Uma says her son expressed hesitation before the wedding. He allegedly confided, “She isn’t interested in me.” Yet the wedding—and fatal honeymoon—went ahead.
Before the trip, Sonam allegedly took ₹9 lakh from Raja for travel and luxury items. Police are probing if that cash also helped pay the killers who would end his life in the name of love—or something darker.