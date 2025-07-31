Mussoorie trip planned? Know these entry rules changing everything for tourists

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A QR code at the border, a camera that knows your car—welcome to the new Mussoorie. What began as a plan to tackle crowds now resembles a digital checkpoint experiment.
A tourist died in June after getting trapped in traffic for hours. Authorities say the chaos is unsustainable—but are registration portals the real fix or just bureaucratic smoke?
Mussoorie hoteliers call the new guest log system a logistical “nightmare.” As peak season looms, some fear paperwork could choke hospitality faster than the traffic ever did.
Now, checking into a quaint hill homestay comes with digital red tape. Guests must be logged, verified, and approved—romantic escapes are now admin-heavy affairs.
At Kempty Falls and other scenic entry points, QR scanners and ANPR cameras now greet you first. Some call it smart security—others, a tourism turnoff in disguise.
With over 2.1 million visitors in 2024 alone, Mussoorie’s servers are about to be as overloaded as its roads. Officials say it’s about tracking trends—critics warn of creeping surveillance.
The National Green Tribunal’s orders to monitor footfall have reshaped tourism rules. But will eco-concern clash with economic necessity in this high-altitude hotspot?
In peak months, tourists sleep in cars and bus stands due to zero hotel availability. The new system hopes to preempt chaos—but it might also block last-minute wanderers.
Tourists will soon need pre-registration just to enter town. It’s like RSVP-ing to nature—pragmatic policy or a signal that the hills are full?