'Mysterious green glow’: Gulf of Oman lights up but it’s a sign of spreading disaster

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Toxic Glow

Noctiluca scintillans, a glowing dinoflagellate, now dominates Gulf blooms, signaling ecosystem stress.

Emerald Warning

What satellites see as dazzling green ribbons are blooms linked to oxygen loss and marine death.

Monsoon Engine

Seasonal winds stir nutrient-rich upwelling, once fueling life—but now feeding disruptive invaders.

Oxygen Crash

Noctiluca blooms die and sink, sucking oxygen from the water and triggering mass fish deaths.

Food Web Flip

Diatoms vanish, copepods drop, jellyfish rise—collapsing the base of regional marine life.

Fisheries Hit

Once rich in finfish, the Gulf now yields less, threatening food security across multiple nations.

Strait at Risk

The Gulf feeds into the Strait of Hormuz—where ecological decline meets global shipping lanes.

Climate Trigger

Rising ocean stratification and warming create ideal Noctiluca conditions, scientists warn.

Visual Deception

The beauty from space hides devastation below—an ocean shifting from life-rich to life-starved.

