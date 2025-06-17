Mystery at 2,700 km: The deep-Earth discovery that changed everything

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Solid rock is flowing 2,700 km beneath your feet—and it’s warping how we understand the planet’s core.
Seismic waves hit this mysterious layer and suddenly accelerate. For 50 years, scientists had no clue why.
Turns out, crystals deep inside Earth line up like soldiers—and that tiny shift makes waves move faster.
This isn’t molten magma—it’s solid rock, flowing like honey. And it’s bending the rules of geology.
The Earth isn’t just spinning—it’s churning inside. This deep convection is shaking up what we thought we knew.
A lab in Zurich just cracked a half-century mystery, recreating Earth’s deadliest pressure cooker.
This obscure mineral is the key. Align it right, and you can change the speed of sound inside Earth.
Near the core-mantle boundary lies the D” layer—where Earth’s secrets hide, and physics gets weird.
Forget earthquakes—we now know the planet’s interior flows. And it could explain quakes, volcanoes, even the movement of continents.