Mystery inside Earth: A 26-second pulse no one can explain yet

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Representative pic
Every 26 seconds, Earth emits a faint, rhythmic vibration—inaudible to us, but persistent and global.
Representative pic
First detected in 2005, this tiny pulse repeats with clockwork precision, baffling scientists to this day.
Representative pic
Experts say the pulse rides on ambient seismic noise—energy from waves, winds, and solar-heated storms.
Representative pic
The vibration travels like a knock on a desk—felt across the planet, despite its subtle origins.
Representative pic
It’s not an earthquake. It’s not a storm. And it may not even come from the surface—yet it keeps ticking.
Representative pic
The pulse is offering clues to the Earth’s inner workings—mapping how energy moves through the crust and mantle.
Representative pic
Despite decades of seismic data, this pattern caught scientists off guard—suggesting something fundamental is still unknown.
Representative pic
From the bottom of the ocean to the core of the Earth, this pulse could redefine how we see planetary dynamics.
Representative pic
For all our tech—satellites, supercomputers, seismographs—we still don’t know what causes it. But it hasn’t stopped.
Representative pic