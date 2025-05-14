Mystery of Chinese satellite: Did Beijing feed Pakistan live war intel during border strikes?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
OSINT sleuths tracked a Chinese satellite as it eerily loitered over Rajasthan—right when Pakistani drones buzzed Indian airspace. Coincidence? Or a quiet rehearsal for joint war games?
While India and Pakistan sparred, China cashed in on rare frontline data. Its ISR constellation hungrily gobbled up Indian troop maneuvers, air defense postures, and missile command rhythms—straight from the battlefield.
Analysts suggest Beijing’s space eyes didn’t just watch—they whispered. Pakistan’s military allegedly tapped into China’s high-res spy satellite feeds, turning Beijing into Islamabad’s invisible war-room partner.
From PRSS-1 to PakSat-MM1, China isn’t just lending satellites—it’s upgrading Pakistan’s orbital toolkit, handing Islamabad sharper ISR teeth to pierce Indian defenses in future confrontations.
Chinese satellites weren’t passive bystanders. They streamed live intel, enabling Pakistan to fine-tune drone strikes and missile salvos with chilling precision. Some experts whisper Beijing even offered tactical coaching.
After a terror ambush in Kashmir, Indian forces found a banned Huawei satphone linked to China’s Beidou grid. The encrypted calls and navigation trails hinted at Beijing’s digital fingerprints in the fog of war.
China’s ISR birds and e-snoopers captured India’s missile and air defense signals in real time. The data haul? Priceless. Military analysts say it’s now fueling China’s war games against Indian systems.
Beijing’s media arsenal didn’t sit idle. Chinese state outlets flooded global feeds with satellite-backed claims favoring Pakistan, using war footage and data to wage a pixel war of narratives.
China’s quiet space support keeps India bogged down in the west while gifting Beijing a double prize—fortified Pakistan ties and a treasure trove of India’s defense secrets, feeding Beijing’s long game.