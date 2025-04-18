Narayana Murthy’s infant heir earns more than CEOs in one year

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
At just 17 months, Ekagrah Rohan Murty earns ₹3.3 crore in dividends, thanks to a gift of 15 lakh Infosys shares from his grandfather, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.
Murthy’s gift, worth ₹240 crore in 2024, made Ekagrah one of India’s youngest millionaires before he could walk. Financial experts call it a “generational wealth masterstroke.”
With Infosys declaring ₹22 per share as final dividend, Ekagrah's total FY25 dividend income hits ₹10.65 crore, according to Infosys filings and a Bloomberg analysis.
Infosys set May 30 as the record date, with the ₹3.3 crore payout hitting accounts by June 30 — including the baby billionaire’s, whose holdings amount to a 0.04% stake.
Murthy, a vocal advocate for 70-hour workweeks, channels decades of grind into family wealth — highlighting how hard work can shape dynasties, says productivity expert Nitin Rakesh.
Ekagrah now earns more in dividends than many CEOs. “Wealth has no age limit anymore,” Anil Chopra, a financial analyst at Bajaj Capital, said in a report.
While Q4 revenue dipped 2% to ₹40,925 crore, net profit rose 3% to ₹7,033 crore, outpacing expectations. Infosys still remains a dividend darling.
Infosys shares edged up 0.45% post-results, even as Nifty soared 1.77%. The stock has seen a steep 24.49% YTD drop, making future upside more attractive.
Out of 47 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 70% suggest 'buy' on Infosys, with a projected 32.4% 12-month upside. Despite flat returns, faith in fundamentals remains strong.