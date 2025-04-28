'NASA’s secret weapon': The HALO module that will change lunar exploration forever

Gateway Milestone

NASA’s HALO module, vital for Artemis missions, has entered final outfitting and testing in Arizona, bringing the Gateway station closer to reality.

Moonbase Ready

HALO will provide life support, command systems, and research space, allowing astronauts to live and work around the Moon for the first time.

Italian Engineering

Built by Thales Alenia Space in Italy, HALO arrived in the U.S. on April 1, 2025, ready for the final integration of critical systems.

Power Packed

At Northrop Grumman’s facility, engineers are installing propellant lines, thermal radiators, life support gear, and flight computers non-stop.

Deep Space Proof

HALO will endure thermal vacuum, shock, and vibration tests, ensuring survival in the brutal environment beyond Earth’s protective atmosphere.

Lunar Link

ESA’s communication system, Lunar Link, will connect astronauts, landers, and mission control across the Earth-Moon divide with seamless precision.

Ion Thrusters

Parallel to HALO, Maxar’s Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) will use solar electric propulsion with powerful xenon ion thrusters for orbital mobility.

Artemis Ambition

The Gateway will support missions that aim to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon by 2025, and establish a lasting lunar outpost.

Next Stop Mars

Beyond the Moon, the HALO module and Gateway will serve as humanity’s springboard for future missions to Mars and deep space exploration.
