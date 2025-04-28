'NASA’s secret weapon': The HALO module that will change lunar exploration forever

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NASA’s HALO module, vital for Artemis missions, has entered final outfitting and testing in Arizona, bringing the Gateway station closer to reality.
Credit : NASA
HALO will provide life support, command systems, and research space, allowing astronauts to live and work around the Moon for the first time.
Credit : NASA
Built by Thales Alenia Space in Italy, HALO arrived in the U.S. on April 1, 2025, ready for the final integration of critical systems.
Credit : NASA
At Northrop Grumman’s facility, engineers are installing propellant lines, thermal radiators, life support gear, and flight computers non-stop.
Credit : NASA
HALO will endure thermal vacuum, shock, and vibration tests, ensuring survival in the brutal environment beyond Earth’s protective atmosphere.
ESA’s communication system, Lunar Link, will connect astronauts, landers, and mission control across the Earth-Moon divide with seamless precision.
Parallel to HALO, Maxar’s Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) will use solar electric propulsion with powerful xenon ion thrusters for orbital mobility.
The Gateway will support missions that aim to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon by 2025, and establish a lasting lunar outpost.
Beyond the Moon, the HALO module and Gateway will serve as humanity’s springboard for future missions to Mars and deep space exploration.