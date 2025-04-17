'Nature’s biggest secret': Earth’s largest waterfall is hiding beneath the Ocean

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Over 11,500 feet tall, this submerged waterfall dwarfs every land-based cascade on Earth.
You’ll never see it. This massive waterfall is hidden beneath icy waters between Iceland and Greenland.
Shaped by ancient glaciers, this cataract began forming over 17,000 years ago during the last Ice Age.
Though it flows slowly, its vertical plunge is more than twice the height of Angel Falls.
Unlike roaring landfalls, it flows at just 0.5 m/s—but its impact spans the globe.
It drives the Atlantic’s ocean conveyor belt—regulating climate and global current systems.
The Denmark Strait cataract helps cycle warm and cold water across the planet, stabilizing weather.
It’s where cold, dense Arctic water plunges into warmer Atlantic depths—nature’s temperature gate.
Unseen by eye or satellite, it's only revealed through salinity shifts and sonar mapping.
Representative pic