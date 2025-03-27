'Neptune just got weirder': James Webb solves a 35-year-old mystery

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For the first time ever, Neptune’s elusive auroras have been captured in vivid detail, thanks to the near-infrared vision of the James Webb Space Telescope.
Voyager 2 hinted at Neptune’s auroras in 1989—but Webb finally confirmed them with glowing clarity in 2023, ending decades of speculation.
These shimmering lights appear as cyan patches—created when solar particles slam into Neptune’s atmosphere and emit energy as visible light.
Credit: NASA, ESA
Webb detected a clear signal of H₃⁺, a charged hydrogen molecule that acts as a cosmic tracer for auroras on gas giants. Neptune’s glow is now official.
Unlike Earth’s polar auroras, Neptune’s appear at mid-latitudes due to its magnetic field being tilted 47° off-axis—a planetary oddity revealed by Voyager 2.
Webb found that Neptune’s upper atmosphere has cooled by hundreds of degrees since 1989—possibly the reason past telescopes missed the auroras.
Neptune, 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth, shows that solar activity still influences its atmosphere—proving our star’s reach goes deeper than expected.
These auroras may hold clues to Neptune’s bizarre magnetic field—one of the most asymmetrical in the solar system and still largely unexplained.
This discovery reshapes the future of planetary exploration, showing that infrared instruments are key to unlocking secrets of the outer solar system.