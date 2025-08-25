New train, old tracks: Why Vande Bharat’s speed varies across India’s network

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Vande Bharat’s sleek frame and 180 kmph design speed grab headlines—but most journeys cap at 130 kmph. Why? The answer lies deep in the tracks, not just the train.
Despite billions invested, only five Vande Bharat routes currently cruise at 130 kmph end-to-end. An Indian Express report reveals how curves, gradients, and legacy infrastructure shape this select club.
Promised as a step toward high-speed travel, some routes still echo the pace of older express trains. Is this a pause before the next leap—or a reflection of hidden bottlenecks?
Crafted in Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory, Vande Bharat trains are marvels of design. But performance depends on what lies beneath—the silent tensions between tech and terrain.
Zooming on one stretch, slowing on the next—Vande Bharat’s journey is dictated by a quiet patchwork of zones. Each section tells a different story of readiness and restraint.
Between New Delhi and Varanasi, a stretch surges at 130 kmph—then dips. These speed shifts aren’t random; they’re calibrated responses to terrain, safety, and infrastructure.
India’s rail upgrades have picked up pace over the last decade, but transitions take time. With old tracks being replaced and reworked, full-speed consistency remains a moving target.
Vande Bharat’s top-end power isn’t wasted—it ensures faster acceleration, smoother braking, and better timing. Even at lower speeds, the tech subtly reshapes intercity travel.
Called ‘semi-high-speed,’ Vande Bharat isn’t just about raw velocity. It’s a testbed for the future—where engineering ambition meets the reality of a vast, evolving rail network.