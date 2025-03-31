‘Nikhil Kamath’s superfood bet’: Why makhana is a goldmine waiting to be built

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Booming Market

India’s makhana sector is projected to more than double by 2033, driven by health-conscious demand.

Profit Gaps

From INR 75/kg at farmgate to INR 700/kg at retail—cutting middlemen can boost farmer income.

Policy Push

With subsidies, R&D, and a dedicated Makhana Board, government support is reshaping the value chain.

Global Appetite

Makhana is gaining recognition as a superfood overseas—exports poised to elevate India’s agro-trade.

Production Pain

Manual labor and low edible yield (40%) limit scalability—highlighting need for innovation.

Vision Scale

Nikhil Kamath pegs makhana as a ₹6,000 Cr global play—if tech and branding bridge current gaps.

Bihar Backbone

Bihar leads in output with new storage units, training programs, and GI tagging efforts in play.

Superfood Power

Makhana’s nutrient-rich profile meets modern wellness trends—positioning it as a daily health staple.

Startup Edge

Entrepreneurs can thrive by upgrading processing, branding premium packs, and exporting direct.

