‘Nikhil Kamath’s superfood bet’: Why makhana is a goldmine waiting to be built

India’s makhana sector is projected to more than double by 2033, driven by health-conscious demand.
From INR 75/kg at farmgate to INR 700/kg at retail—cutting middlemen can boost farmer income.
With subsidies, R&D, and a dedicated Makhana Board, government support is reshaping the value chain.
Makhana is gaining recognition as a superfood overseas—exports poised to elevate India’s agro-trade.
Manual labor and low edible yield (40%) limit scalability—highlighting need for innovation.
Nikhil Kamath pegs makhana as a ₹6,000 Cr global play—if tech and branding bridge current gaps.
Bihar leads in output with new storage units, training programs, and GI tagging efforts in play.
Makhana’s nutrient-rich profile meets modern wellness trends—positioning it as a daily health staple.
Entrepreneurs can thrive by upgrading processing, branding premium packs, and exporting direct.