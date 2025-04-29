Nithin Kamath's summer hack: How to make ₹700 a month without owning a solar panel

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Nithin Kamath, founder of Zerodha, invested in SundayGrids after seeing how users could earn ₹500–₹2,000 monthly in electricity credits — without ever installing panels.
Forget rooftops, permits, or wires — with ₹50,000 invested in SundayGrids, you can start earning ₹600–₹800/month in bill credits directly from commercial solar plants.
Reserve capacity based on your bills: ₹55,184 gets you about 1.06 kW, offsetting ₹655/month in power bills — turning a sunlit rooftop in Mumbai into your passive income source.
Your solar share sells power to businesses; instead of bank deposits, you get ₹500–₹2,000/month in direct bill reductions, fully spendable and instantly valuable.
Since credits are utility discounts, not cash income, you save tax too — if you earn ₹700/month in credits, you save the full ₹8,400 a year, without a rupee lost to taxes.
Invest in multiple projects; ₹1 lakh could fund shares across two cities, letting you rack up ₹1,200–₹1,400/month in bill credits — and compound savings year after year.
Need an upgrade? SundayGrids lets you add more capacity later — ₹20,000 more could lift your savings by ₹300/month, instantly adjusting your clean energy portfolio.
Plans changed? Exit anytime. If you invested ₹60,000 and want out after 3 years, you get a calculated refund based on your project's production and remaining life.
With over 70 electricity providers covered, from Mumbai to Chennai, you can move cities and still apply ₹500–₹1,000/month in solar credits to your new electricity bill.