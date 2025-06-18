No Aadhaar, no ticket: IRCTC’s new tatkal rules kick in from July. Details here

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Starting July 1, Aadhaar-based OTP will be mandatory for all IRCTC Tatkal bookings—no authentication, no confirmed seat.
For the first 30 minutes of Tatkal bookings, even authorized agents are banned from booking AC tickets—ensuring a fairer shot for regular passengers.
By July 15, all online and counter Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-linked mobile verification, closing one of the biggest loopholes for touts.
Even if you’re booking from a station counter, an OTP will now be sent to your registered mobile—without it, the ticket won’t go through.
Indian Railways is testing a new system to release reservation charts 24 hours before departure instead of just 4 hours—a big relief for RAC and waitlist travelers.
With Aadhaar OTP and agent blackouts during peak booking windows, Indian Railways is finally taking a serious shot at removing tout interference.
If your IRCTC account isn’t Aadhaar-authenticated, forget Tatkal from July 15 onward. It’s now mandatory for high-speed bookings.
Officials say these changes will enhance transparency and cut unfair bookings—but passengers will need to adapt fast to the new rules.
Avoid booking delays—link your Aadhaar to IRCTC today via the ‘Authenticate User’ section. The clock is ticking.