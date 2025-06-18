No Aadhaar, no ticket: IRCTC’s new tatkal rules kick in from July. Details here

OTP or No Ticket

Starting July 1, Aadhaar-based OTP will be mandatory for all IRCTC Tatkal bookings—no authentication, no confirmed seat.

Agents Locked Out

For the first 30 minutes of Tatkal bookings, even authorized agents are banned from booking AC tickets—ensuring a fairer shot for regular passengers.

July Deadline

By July 15, all online and counter Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-linked mobile verification, closing one of the biggest loopholes for touts.

Digital Lock-In

Even if you’re booking from a station counter, an OTP will now be sent to your registered mobile—without it, the ticket won’t go through.

Charting Overhaul

Indian Railways is testing a new system to release reservation charts 24 hours before departure instead of just 4 hours—a big relief for RAC and waitlist travelers.

Touts Blocked

With Aadhaar OTP and agent blackouts during peak booking windows, Indian Railways is finally taking a serious shot at removing tout interference.

Only Verified Users

If your IRCTC account isn’t Aadhaar-authenticated, forget Tatkal from July 15 onward. It’s now mandatory for high-speed bookings.

Fairer Tatkal?

Officials say these changes will enhance transparency and cut unfair bookings—but passengers will need to adapt fast to the new rules.

Link It Now

Avoid booking delays—link your Aadhaar to IRCTC today via the ‘Authenticate User’ section. The clock is ticking.

