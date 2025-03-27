‘No gym, no stress’: 9 small habits that can melt 5 kg in 30 days

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Stand More

Every chance you get, move. Sitting less and walking more keeps your metabolism fired up all day—no need for a full workout session.

Pre-Shower Burn

A 10-minute push-up and squat blast before every shower adds up—daily micro-sessions that shred fat without touching the gym.

Caffeine Cleanse

Swap out sugar-loaded drinks for green tea or black coffee. It’s a small change that quietly trims daily calorie intake.

Smaller Plate

Serve meals on smaller dishes and you’ll eat less without even noticing. Your brain feels full faster—portion control made simple.

Skip Sips

Avoid calories you can’t chew. Sodas, juices, even “healthy” smoothies sneak in sugar that stalls fat loss and messes with tracking.

Water First

Start your day with a full glass of water. It wakes up your system, curbs cravings, and kicks digestion into gear.

Minute Move

Walk for just 60 seconds every hour. It resets your energy, improves circulation, and chips away at your daily calorie count.

Lift Often

Strength train at least three times a week. More muscle means more fat burned—during workouts and even while you sleep.

Snack Stack

Stock up on your go-to low-calorie munchies. When cravings strike, having a better option ready keeps you on track.
