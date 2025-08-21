No other country’s doing this: inside China’s radical school reform

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

First-Grade Coders

Starting this fall, six-year-olds in China won’t just learn ABCs—they’ll dive into AI. Welcome to the world’s first national policy making artificial intelligence part of the first-grade curriculum.

Homework: Machine Learning

Forget math drills—Chinese high schoolers are now tasked with training algorithms and exploring deepfakes. It’s not optional. It’s mandatory.

Code Before Cursive

AI is now as foundational as reading or math in Chinese schools. Some students will learn neural networks before long division. The future just became a subject.

Mandate, Not Trend

This isn’t a pilot or a tech-savvy province—it’s every student, every region, every grade. China’s making AI literacy a civil duty, not an extracurricular.

Summer School Surge

Teachers across China are racing through crash courses in AI ethics and machine learning frameworks. The chalkboard is going digital—and fast.

Young Engineers

Imagine second graders building robots or tweaking chatbot scripts. In China, it’s becoming routine. By graduation, teens could out-code most adults.

Ethics Included

It’s not just coding. Students are taught about AI ethics, surveillance concerns, and algorithmic bias—preparing them not just to build tech, but question it.

STEM, Upgraded

Rather than overhaul the system, China’s weaving AI into existing STEM and IT classes—creating a hybrid curriculum built for disruption.

Talent Pipeline

This move isn’t just about kids—it’s about supremacy. By embedding AI into basic education, China is building a workforce meant to dominate the 2030s.

Related Stories

Banned by birth: The wild baby names the U.S. won’t allow Japan’s waistline rule: Why your belly could cost your boss money It’s not genetics: The real reason Europeans outlive Indians Inside the millionaire mind: What the rich do that you probably don’t