No Turkey, no problem: 9 alternatives for Indian travelers this year

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Beaches, nightlife, and island hopping—Thailand gives you Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi in a ₹1–1.4 lakh package. Same vibe, better value, no diplomatic headaches.
From the limestone cliffs of Halong Bay to the buzzing streets of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam offers exotic experiences for ₹1–1.3 lakh. A solid alternative to Turkey's tourist traps.
Indonesia’s Bali blends beaches, culture, and luxury resorts, all within ₹1.1–1.4 lakh for a 6-7 day trip. Picture-perfect, wallet-friendly.
Close, convenient, and culturally rich—Sri Lanka offers stunning coastlines and heritage sites for ₹1–1.3 lakh. An easy Turkey substitute with less travel time.
For those craving a mix of luxury and adventure, Dubai delivers. 5-6 days of top-tier experiences fit into a ₹1.2–1.5 lakh budget.
Want mountains, culture, and tranquility? Nepal and Bhutan offer 6-8 day trips from ₹80,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. Understated, underrated, and refreshingly peaceful.
Cityscapes, theme parks, and tropical islands—this 7-day combo costs ₹1.2–1.5 lakh. A modern, family-friendly swap for Turkey.
For a domestic fix of turquoise waters and luxury stays, Andamans tick all the boxes at ₹1.1–1.4 lakh. Think of it as India’s answer to the Aegean.
From Ladakh’s dramatic landscapes to Kerala’s serene backwaters, domestic gems offer 7-8 day premium trips for ₹1–1.3 lakh. Zero visa hassle, full experience.