'No wings. No sound. No explanation': US Navy’s new UAP sighting baffles experts

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A new 2023 Navy-recorded video shows a sleek, wingless object darting over the California coast—eerily similar to past military sightings.
Oval, white, and featureless—the “Tic-Tac” UFO glides with no visible propulsion, rewriting our idea of how flight is supposed to work.
The object’s motion defies known physics—hovering, shifting, accelerating. Experts say no known aircraft could mimic these moves.
Captured aboard a Navy ship, the footage adds credibility to claims that UAPs are monitored regularly by trained military observers.
Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, a key voice in UAP disclosure, emphasizes this sighting’s strange and urgent significance.
This video follows a string of declassified clips released by the Pentagon—an official pivot toward transparency and public awareness.
Lawmakers are paying attention. UAP hearings are now routine, with military officials breaking decades of silence under oath.
Gone are the tinfoil hats—credible sightings like these are shifting public perception and pushing policy toward serious investigation.
Are they drones, foreign tech, or something else entirely? With every new video, the UAP mystery deepens—and answers feel closer.