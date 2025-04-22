'Not if, but when': The monster quake that could redraw the Indian map

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Quake Countdown

Seismologists warn the Main Himalayan Thrust is primed for a magnitude 8+ earthquake—a rupture overdue by decades and now deemed “inevitable.”

Population Peril

Over 300 million people live in high-risk zones stretching from Delhi to Guwahati. Their fate could hinge on seconds when the earth finally shifts.

Urban Fragility

With 90% of Himalayan structures lacking quake-proof design, experts predict catastrophic collapses across cities like Dehradun and the entire NCR region.

Nature’s Chain

Massive landslides and glacial lake outbursts (GLOFs) could follow the quake, burying roads, villages, and triggering devastating floods downstream.

Crushing Cost

Economists estimate a megathrust quake could rack up losses of $100 billion—crippling India’s infrastructure and cutting deep into its GDP.

Deadly Echoes

The 1934 Bihar quake killed over 10,000. The 1950 Assam quake (M8.6) redrew rivers. History shows these aren’t just tremors—they’re tectonic resets.

Delhi Danger

Delhi sits atop the active Delhi-Haridwar Ridge and has faced 500+ quakes in 30 years. Experts fear a Himalayan rupture could unleash violent intensity IX shaking.

Ignored Warnings

Despite repeated alerts, India’s quake codes remain unenforced. Emergency services are under-equipped, and public drills are nearly nonexistent.

Border Quake

The MHT spans five nations. Fragile diplomacy, scarce funds, and mistrust could stall critical cross-border disaster aid when it’s needed most.
