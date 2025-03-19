‘Not one, but two’: Stunning discovery rewrites the origins of Homo Sapiens

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Scientists uncovered a hidden chapter in human evolution—modern humans descended from two ancestral populations, not one, making our history far more complex than previously thought.
Around 1.5 million years ago, two human ancestor groups—Group A and Group B—split, possibly due to migration. These groups evolved separately for over a million years.
Roughly 300,000 years ago, Groups A and B came back together, interbred, and eventually gave rise to Homo sapiens, reshaping our understanding of human evolution.
Group A contributed 80% of modern human DNA, while Group B made up 20%, showing a previously unknown mix of early human genetics.
Group A may have been the ancestor of Neanderthals and Denisovans, suggesting an even deeper connection between modern humans and other ancient hominin species.
Scientists aren’t sure where these groups existed—both could have remained in Africa, or one may have migrated to Eurasia before their eventual reunion.
The groups may have been linked to Homo erectus or Homo heidelbergensis, but the exact identity of these ancestral populations remains unknown.
This discovery challenges the long-held belief that Homo sapiens descended from one single lineage, proving that human evolution was a far more intricate process.
The new genetic method used in this study could revolutionize how scientists study the evolution of other species, from bats and dolphins to chimps and gorillas.
