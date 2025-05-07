'Nuclear Nightmare': Why a 100 kt strike could make cities unlivable

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A 25–100 kt blast would flatten everything within 1.6 km, with firestorms and shockwaves damaging areas several kilometers beyond.
A 25 kt strike in cities like Mumbai or Delhi could kill 700,000 to over 2 million people instantly, depending on population density.
Millions would suffer burns, trauma, and radiation sickness. Mumbai alone could see over 2 million injuries in a single nuclear event.
Power, water, hospitals, and communication systems would be destroyed, leaving survivors without rescue, care, or basic services.
Radioactive fallout could spread over 50 km, contaminating air, water, and crops, making entire regions uninhabitable for years.
Radiation causes vomiting, bleeding, infections, and death. CNS failure at high doses can kill within 48 hours of exposure.
Survivors face lifelong risks of cancer, birth defects, and genetic damage, passing trauma and illness to future generations.
India’s dense cities like Delhi and Mumbai are prime targets due to population, politics, and infrastructure concentration.
Fallout zones could remain deadly for decades, displacing millions and destroying entire urban regions permanently.