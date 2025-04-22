'Nuclear without meltdowns': China’s secret weapon is now online

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Thorium Breakthrough

In the Gobi Desert, China became the first to run a thorium molten salt reactor while reloading fuel—without ever powering down. A nuclear first, 60 years in the making.

Representative pic

Resurrected Tech

Once scrapped by the U.S. in the 1960s, molten salt reactors are now China’s nuclear frontier—built on declassified American science and scaled by Chinese grit.

Representative pic

Hot and Safe

Using molten fluoride salts, the reactor operates at over 700°C with no high-pressure systems—avoiding meltdown risks through gravity-fed, passive safety failsafes.

Representative pic

Waste Revolution

Thorium reactors produce less plutonium and shorter-lived radioactive waste, tackling one of the biggest fears surrounding nuclear power: long-term storage.

Representative pic

Weapon-Proof Fuel

Thorium can’t easily be turned into bombs. Its byproducts are hard to weaponize, making this tech a dream for clean, non-military nuclear energy.

Representative pic

Desert Powerhouse

The tiny 2MW reactor is just the start. By 2030, a 60MW version will power homes and produce green hydrogen—right in the sands of Gansu Province.

Representative pic

Hydrogen Future

Thanks to reactor temperatures, thermochemical hydrogen becomes viable—paving the way for a green hydrogen economy and thorium-fueled shipping fleets.

Representative pic

Material Challenge

Molten salt eats metal. China’s reactor also acts as a testbed for materials like Hastelloy-N—built to survive radiation, heat, and decades of chemical corrosion.

Representative pic

Energy Legacy

As U.S. interest faded, China took the torch. “We have been that successor,” said project chief Xu Hongjie—staking a claim as the new leader in nuclear innovation.
