'Nuclear without meltdowns': China’s secret weapon is now online

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In the Gobi Desert, China became the first to run a thorium molten salt reactor while reloading fuel—without ever powering down. A nuclear first, 60 years in the making.
Once scrapped by the U.S. in the 1960s, molten salt reactors are now China’s nuclear frontier—built on declassified American science and scaled by Chinese grit.
Using molten fluoride salts, the reactor operates at over 700°C with no high-pressure systems—avoiding meltdown risks through gravity-fed, passive safety failsafes.
Thorium reactors produce less plutonium and shorter-lived radioactive waste, tackling one of the biggest fears surrounding nuclear power: long-term storage.
Thorium can’t easily be turned into bombs. Its byproducts are hard to weaponize, making this tech a dream for clean, non-military nuclear energy.
The tiny 2MW reactor is just the start. By 2030, a 60MW version will power homes and produce green hydrogen—right in the sands of Gansu Province.
Thanks to reactor temperatures, thermochemical hydrogen becomes viable—paving the way for a green hydrogen economy and thorium-fueled shipping fleets.
Molten salt eats metal. China’s reactor also acts as a testbed for materials like Hastelloy-N—built to survive radiation, heat, and decades of chemical corrosion.
As U.S. interest faded, China took the torch. “We have been that successor,” said project chief Xu Hongjie—staking a claim as the new leader in nuclear innovation.