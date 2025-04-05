‘Obesity by address’: The shocking ways your city shapes your waistline

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Fast food isn’t just a treat—it’s a lifestyle. Urban India’s endless delivery apps and street eats saturate cities with hyper-palatable, calorie-packed temptations on every corner.
Sidewalks are afterthoughts. With cities built for cars, not people, the simple act of walking has become a rare luxury. Movement is sacrificed to speed and smog.
Where kids once played cricket, malls and towers now stand. Cities like Bengaluru and Delhi rank among the lowest in public park access, stripping away active spaces.
Screens rule. In metros, kids scroll more than they sprint, and adults binge more than they move. City life fosters digital immersion and physical decline.
Wealth in cities buys convenience—cars, screens, processed meals. But with rising affluence comes rising waistlines. Obesity is no longer a disease of deprivation, but of abundance.
Urban poor face a cruel choice: cheap but unhealthy. Fresh produce is scarce in low-income areas, but deep-fried snacks? Everywhere. Food deserts become fat traps.
Three-hour daily commutes steal time from cooking and movement. Between traffic and tech jobs, exhaustion fuels quick fixes—packaged meals and sedentary evenings.
Bad air isn’t just a lung issue. AIIMS studies show smog raises cortisol, reduces physical activity, and even promotes fat storage—turning fresh air into a health hazard.
Chapati and sabzi give way to burgers and biryani. Cities accelerate a shift from whole foods to Western-style eating—calorie-dense, nutrient-poor, and dangerously addictive.