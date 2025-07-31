Ocean discovered beneath Earth: Scientists stunned by hidden water in mantle

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Ocean Below

It’s not science fiction: scientists have found evidence of a massive water reservoir 700 km underground—possibly holding more water than all Earth’s oceans combined.

Representative pic

Brazil Breakthrough

In 2009, a rare mineral called ringwoodite was found in Brazil’s mantle rock. It held water—proving H₂O exists deep beneath our planet’s surface in a totally new form.

Botswana Boost

A decade later, researchers in Botswana discovered a similar stone. This second strike confirmed that ringwoodite—and its hidden water—isn’t just a one-off fluke.

Representative pic

Rock Sponge

Ringwoodite doesn’t hold water like a puddle—it bonds with it at a molecular level. Under crushing pressure, it acts like a sponge storing hydroxide ions deep inside the Earth.

Liquid Illusion

There’s no underground lake sloshing beneath us—but the amount of water stored inside these deep-Earth minerals may equal or exceed that of all known oceans.

Representative pic

Tectonic Twist

Water trapped in the Earth’s mantle might not just sit there—it could be a silent force influencing earthquakes, volcanoes, and how tectonic plates shift and slide.

Representative pic

Cycle Rewritten

This could revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s water cycle. If water moves between the surface and deep mantle, it reshapes everything from climate to continental drift.

Mantle Mystery

The transition zone—between 410 and 660 km down—is turning out to be a planetary vault. And ringwoodite might be the key to unlocking how water got there in the first place.

Representative pic

Earth’s Hidden Ocean

Not a drop we can drink, not a sea we can swim—but this hidden ocean beneath our feet could be vital to how Earth works, breathes, and evolves.

Representative pic
Related Stories

What clouds hide could kill: The unseen dangers pilots fear most at 30,000 feet Taller than buildings: How tsunami waves erase towns in minutes without warning From Taiwan to Tokyo: China’s new missile can strike without leaving its own airspace The Secret Behind ‘Day 1’: Why Jeff Bezos never lets Amazon grow old