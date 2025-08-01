Off-field spotlight returns: Chahal talks t-shirt, alimony, and final settlement

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Yuzvendra Chahal was seen wearing a black t-shirt reading “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” ahead of his final divorce hearing, sparking online speculation about its intended message.
Chahal later confirmed the shirt was deliberately chosen as a message to his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, stating it wasn’t planned initially but was a response to “something that happened.”
In an interview with Raj Shamani, Chahal said, “I didn’t want to do drama. I just wanted to give one message—and I gave it.”
He explained he hadn’t planned on wearing the shirt until a particular incident from the “other side” changed his mind, prompting him to act out of frustration.
Chahal clarified he didn’t insult or abuse anyone publicly, but simply felt the need to express himself after feeling provoked.
Rumors had suggested that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony, a claim later denied by her family. Chahal did not confirm any figures.
While Chahal didn’t disclose financial terms, he noted that he had “signed a good deal,” suggesting the divorce settlement was finalized on favorable terms for him.
Chahal and Dhanashree married in December 2020 after meeting during the pandemic when he approached her for online dance lessons.
The couple’s separation was made official earlier in 2025, bringing a high-profile celebrity marriage to a close amid significant public interest.