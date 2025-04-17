‘Office ACs are lying to you’: Why women are always freezing at work

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Male Standard

Office ACs still use a 1960s formula based on a 40-year-old man—ignoring decades of change in office demographics and diversity.

Chilly Bias

Women naturally prefer 25°C, while men favor 22°C. The difference is biological—lower metabolic rates make women more sensitive to cold.

Overcool Crisis

Most offices blast cold air during summer, leaving women freezing—even in heatwave conditions. It’s discomfort disguised as standard practice.

Cold = Less Work

Studies show women’s productivity drops in cooler rooms. Warmer temps not only feel better—they help women think and perform better too.

One Thermostat Rule

Indian offices rarely allow temperature control by section or person. A single thermostat often decides comfort—tilted toward male preferences.

Govt Says 24°C

India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency recommends 24°C, a more inclusive and energy-saving target. But many offices don’t follow it.

Design Dilemma

Large open spaces and centralized air systems make custom comfort hard. The result: one temperature that suits some and chills others.

Muscle Math

Men generate more heat due to muscle mass. Women, in lighter clothing and lower heat output, end up cold in the same environment.

Personalized Future

Some modern offices offer personal fans, climate zones, or warmer dress code options. But for most Indian women, the AC struggle continues.
