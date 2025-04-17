‘Office ACs are lying to you’: Why women are always freezing at work

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Office ACs still use a 1960s formula based on a 40-year-old man—ignoring decades of change in office demographics and diversity.
Women naturally prefer 25°C, while men favor 22°C. The difference is biological—lower metabolic rates make women more sensitive to cold.
Most offices blast cold air during summer, leaving women freezing—even in heatwave conditions. It’s discomfort disguised as standard practice.
Studies show women’s productivity drops in cooler rooms. Warmer temps not only feel better—they help women think and perform better too.
Indian offices rarely allow temperature control by section or person. A single thermostat often decides comfort—tilted toward male preferences.
India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency recommends 24°C, a more inclusive and energy-saving target. But many offices don’t follow it.
Large open spaces and centralized air systems make custom comfort hard. The result: one temperature that suits some and chills others.
Men generate more heat due to muscle mass. Women, in lighter clothing and lower heat output, end up cold in the same environment.
Some modern offices offer personal fans, climate zones, or warmer dress code options. But for most Indian women, the AC struggle continues.