Oktoberfest isn’t just about beer: 9 things you had no idea about this German tradition

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
What began as a Bavarian royal wedding bash in 1810 has morphed into the planet’s most epic folk festival. Imagine your shaadi party lasting 200+ years—and growing louder with every pint.
Think it’s just pints and pretzels? Oktoberfest is a sensory circus of roller coasters, rifle galleries, and oom-pah parades. Beer is just the tip of this frothy cultural iceberg.
8,000 costumed locals strut centuries of tradition through Munich’s streets—an Instagram goldmine of feathered hats, flared dirndls, and the kind of pride you can hear in the drums.
Locals don’t say Oktoberfest. They say “Wiesn.” It’s not just a name—it’s a vibe, a ritual, and a passport to the true heart of Bavarian festivity, if you know how to ask for it.
Each beer tent is a boisterous coliseum for 10,000 stein-raising revelers. The rule? Only Munich-brewed beer. The result? A frothy allegiance to local pride that could put IPL fandom to shame.
Spit-roasted chicken, doughy pretzels, and sausage platters the size of helmets—these aren’t side dishes, they’re sacred rituals. Foodies, consider this a Bavarian pilgrimage.
The Mayor of Munich kicks off Oktoberfest by hammering a tap into the first keg, shouting “O’zapft is!” It’s not just ceremonial—it’s explosive. One swing. Endless cheer.
Oide Wiesn is Oktoberfest’s retro soul—wooden rides, brass bands, and beer poured like it’s 1880. For nostalgia junkies, it’s time travel with a foamy finish.
Through world wars, pandemics, and political upheaval, Oktoberfest has endured. Cancelled just 25 times in 215 years, it’s less a festival—more a testament to joy that won’t quit.